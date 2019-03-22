|
|
Gerald E. Barela
Las Cruces - Our beloved father, son, brother, grandson, uncle and dear friend, Gerald Eugene Barela, age 34, of Las Cruces entered eternal life on Monday, March 18, 2019. He was born June 26, 1984 in El Paso, Texas to Olivia Lucero and Gilbert Barela. Gerald was a triplet with his brothers, Greg and Gary.
Gerald was a talented individual who served in several capacities of construction as a journeyman for over ten years. Gerald's favorite hobbies included, horseback riding, roping, wood work and fishing.
Those left to mourn his passing include his loving ten year old son, Gaven Barela; his parents, Gilbert and Olivia Barela of Las Cruces; five brothers, Gilbert Barela (Heather), Gabriel Barela (Colleen), Greg Barela, Gary Barela (Angelica) all of Doña Ana, and Geremy Barela (Celeste) of Las Cruces; his maternal grandmother, Celia Lucero; four nephews, Gilbert, Garett, Anthony and Austin; six nieces, Anissa, Riley, Jaylin, Peyton, Bristol and Presley. Other survivors include numerous loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Gerald was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Willie Lucero; paternal grandparents, Carlota "Nani" and Alberto Barela.
Visitation for Gerald will begin at 9 AM Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Las Cruces First Assembly of God, 5605 Bataan Memorial West where the Funeral Service is scheduled for 10 AM with Pastor James Gildon officiating. Concluding Service and Interment will follow in Masonic Cemetery, 760 S. Compress Road where he will be laid to rest in the family plot.
Serving as casket bearers will be Tony and Travis Trevino, Richard, Willie and Ryan Lucero, and Larry B. Martinez. Honorary bearer will be his nephew, Gilbert D. Barela.
The Barela Family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces, 300 E. Boutz Road, 527-2222 Your exclusive providers for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to
www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Mar. 22, 2019