Gerald "Jerry" Farber

Gerald "Jerry" Farber Obituary
Gerald 'Jerry' Farber

Las Cruces - December 22, 1945-October 14, 2019

Died peacefully at LaPosada Hospice after a long illness. He is survived by his wife, BarbaraRose Farber of Las Cruces, and his brother, Gary of Dexter, MI.

Jerry and BarbaraRose made Las Cruces their home following his retirement as the Public Defender of San Bernardino County, CA.

In lieu of flowers his wife asks that donations be made to Mesilla Valley Hospice in his memory.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2019
