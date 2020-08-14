Gerald "Gerry" G. McConnell
Las Cruces - Gerald (Gerry) G. McConnell, 91 of Las Cruces, NM passed away peacefully August 5, 2020 in Albuquerque, NM. He was born August 12, 1928 in San Pedro, CA to Ben and Mattie McConnell. He married Ruth Helen Rich in 1948.
Gerald attended military school, Long Beach College and served in the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary. He enjoyed a great career for many years as a marketing executive for Johnson Controls.
In retirement, he and Ruth traveled extensively in their motor home even venturing to Alaska to visit their daughter. His hobbies included playing golf and playing pool. He and Ruth always had a Boston Terrier by their side.
He is survived by his daughter Annette McConnell, grandson Jack Lowe and granddaughter Katherine Plummer; great grandchildren Eliana Lowe, Asher and Lucy Plummer.
A Celebration of Life will take place at a later time in Alaska with family and friends.
In honor of Gerald, contributions can be made to his favorite charity: The USO, PO Box 96860, Washington, DC 20077-7677
