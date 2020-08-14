1/1
Gerald G. "Gerry" McConnell
Gerald "Gerry" G. McConnell

Las Cruces - Gerald (Gerry) G. McConnell, 91 of Las Cruces, NM passed away peacefully August 5, 2020 in Albuquerque, NM. He was born August 12, 1928 in San Pedro, CA to Ben and Mattie McConnell. He married Ruth Helen Rich in 1948.

Gerald attended military school, Long Beach College and served in the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary. He enjoyed a great career for many years as a marketing executive for Johnson Controls.

In retirement, he and Ruth traveled extensively in their motor home even venturing to Alaska to visit their daughter. His hobbies included playing golf and playing pool. He and Ruth always had a Boston Terrier by their side.

He is survived by his daughter Annette McConnell, grandson Jack Lowe and granddaughter Katherine Plummer; great grandchildren Eliana Lowe, Asher and Lucy Plummer.

A Celebration of Life will take place at a later time in Alaska with family and friends.

In honor of Gerald, contributions can be made to his favorite charity: The USO, PO Box 96860, Washington, DC 20077-7677

Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, corner of Solano and Bowman Ave. To sign our local online guestbook please log onto www.GetzCares.com.






Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Getz Funeral Home
1410 E. BOWMAN AVE.
Las Cruces, NM 88001-3001
(575) 526-2419
