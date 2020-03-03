|
Gerald Giedd
Silver City - Dr. Gerald "Jerry" Wilbur Giedd, age 75, passed away at home on Friday, February 28, 2020. Jerry was born March 12, 1944 in Freeport, Illinois, the first-born child of Dorothy and Wilbur Giedd. He grew up in Lanark, Illinois where he graduated from high school in 1962. He then attended the University of Illinois and earned a bachelor's degree in 1966. Upon graduation from college he joined the Peace Corps and served his country in Ecuador until 1969.
His life was dedicated to education. He attended many colleges and universities and earned a master's degree from Western New Mexico University and a Ph.D. from Columbia Pacific University. He spent 35 years as a teacher, professor, and principal at the high school and college levels in Illinois, New York, and New Mexico. He spoke several languages and during his career he taught Spanish, Italian, English, English as a second language, and linguistics. He married Paula Thorpe in 1981. In 1983 they moved to Silver City where they resided on a small acreage until Paula's death in 2012. In 2017 he married Laura Stiles. They had many happy years together before her death in 2019.
Jerry is survived by two brothers, Donald and his wife Laura of Dixon, Illinois and Gregory and his partner Dee of Milledgeville, Illinois. He is also survived by one sister, Cheryl and her husband Pat of Greenville, Ohio. Additionally, he leaves behind many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
At his request, there will be no services. Cremation has taken place and his ashes will be buried beside his wife, Paula, in the cemetery in Jesup, Iowa . In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation be made to an educational scholarship fund of your choice.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Mar. 3 to Mar. 6, 2020