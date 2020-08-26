Gerardo "Chico" Villalobos
Former Hatch - Gerardo "Chico" Villalobos, a former resident of Hatch, NM, passed unto his heavenly father on August 22, 2020.
A celebratory mass and rosary will be held Friday, August 28, 2020, at Our Lord of Mercy Catholic Church in Hatch, NM. Rosary begins at 9:30 A.M. and is followed by the celebratory mass.
Chico Villalobos was born June 30, 1956, in Cd. Juarez in the state of Chihuahua to Jose Refugio and Catalina (Veloz) Villalobos. Mr. Villalobos served in the United States Army 15th infantry as an APC driver and received multiple commendations for his service. Chico proudly served in Europe and the Pacific from 1975-77 then 77-83 as a reservist.
Chico always was willing to lend a hand to anyone in need. He was a shining bright light in any situation making forever friends wherever he went. Chico was grateful for the staff at the VA Hospital in Albuquerque and Veteran's home in Truth or Consequences. They became more like family in his heart. Just as "Skinny" did with all her help.
He worked many years as a meat cutter in Hatch, Las Cruces, and Albuquerque, New Mexico. He was always diligent in his work and attended to details with an expressive personality that drew people into his life. He was preceded in death by his father, Jose Refugio Villalobos; his mother, Catalina Villalobos; and his brothers - Juan and Jose Refugio Jr. He is survived by his sister, Dolores "Pickles" Villalobos; son-in-law, Caleb Hull; daughter, Mariah Hull; grandsons - David Tellez and Zaiden Hull; and many nieces and nephews. Condolences may be sent to 4307 Calle Bonita, Las Cruces, NM 88011.
