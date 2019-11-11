|
|
Gerlad Clemence Priemer II
Las Cruces - GERALD CLEMENCE PRIEMER II, age 58, of Las Cruces and formerly of Alamogordo entered eternal rest on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at La Posada - Mesilla Valley Hospice surrounded by his loved ones. He was born in Monroe, Michigan to Gerald Clemence Priemer and Rachel Rice on May 29, 1961. Gerald worked in the maintenance department at Holloman Air Force Base.
Those left to mourn his passing include his loving wife, Irma Barrio Priemer of the family home; three sisters, Diane Sheehan and husband Dave of Alamogordo, Susan Holland of Chicago, IL and Beverly McClean and husband Boyd of San Antonio, TX. Other survivors include numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.
At Gerald's request cremation has taken place and a Memorial Service will be held Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 2 PM in Baca's Funeral Home, 300 E. Boutz Road with Elder Joe Buenaflor presiding. Inurnment of Cremains will take place at a later date.
Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Home, 527-2222 Your exclusive providers for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019