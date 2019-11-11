Services
Baca's Funeral Chapels
300 East Boutz
Las Cruces, NM 88005
575-527-2222
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerlad Priemer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerlad Clemence Priemer Ii

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gerlad Clemence Priemer Ii Obituary
Gerlad Clemence Priemer II

Las Cruces - GERALD CLEMENCE PRIEMER II, age 58, of Las Cruces and formerly of Alamogordo entered eternal rest on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at La Posada - Mesilla Valley Hospice surrounded by his loved ones. He was born in Monroe, Michigan to Gerald Clemence Priemer and Rachel Rice on May 29, 1961. Gerald worked in the maintenance department at Holloman Air Force Base.

Those left to mourn his passing include his loving wife, Irma Barrio Priemer of the family home; three sisters, Diane Sheehan and husband Dave of Alamogordo, Susan Holland of Chicago, IL and Beverly McClean and husband Boyd of San Antonio, TX. Other survivors include numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.

At Gerald's request cremation has taken place and a Memorial Service will be held Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 2 PM in Baca's Funeral Home, 300 E. Boutz Road with Elder Joe Buenaflor presiding. Inurnment of Cremains will take place at a later date.

Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Home, 527-2222 Your exclusive providers for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerlad's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Baca's Funeral Chapels
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -