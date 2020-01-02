|
Geronimo " Jerry" Paiz
Las Cruces - GERONIMO "JERRY" TRANCITO PAIZ, age 73, of Las Cruces passed away Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. Born July 3, 1948 in Anton Chino, NM to Melecio and Adela Gomez Paiz. "Jerry", as he was fondly known to family and friends relocated from Colorado to Las Cruces in 1963. He was employed as a chef at the Corner Stone Restaurant and was a member of the Roman Catholic Church.
Survivors include his loving wife of fifty-years, Nancy Gaintner Paiz of the family home; two sons, Jerry Paiz Jr. (Oliva) of Hobbs and Freddy J. Paiz (Dawna) of Las Cruces; four grandchildren, Irisha, Davin, Benjamin and Kaitlyn Paiz; four great-grandchildren, Iyan, Iven, Sabastian and Jessica Paiz; two brothers, Tom Paiz of Denver, CO. and Benny Montano of Albuquerque. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Helen G. Maestas; and aunt, Mariana Montano.
Cremation has taken place and a Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11 AM Saturday, January 4, 2020 at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, 1240 S. Espina Street.
Other Memorial Mass will be held at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Tucumcari at a later date.
Cremation has been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory
