Gertrude "Gert" Bessie KretekDeming - Gertrude "Gert" Bessie Kretek was born December 3, 1929 at the notable Kretek home in Deming. She passed on November 1, 2020 at the age of 90 and will be laid to rest in the Mountain View Cemetery. Her twin sister, Geraldine preceded her in death on Sunday, October 25, 2020.Gert's first teaching job was in Las Cruces in 1952, then returned to Deming in 1953 to teach at Martin and Bell Schools where she retired after 40 years of teaching. Gert received her Master's Degree in Elementary Education in 1959 at Western New Mexico University in Silver City and did graduate work at Colorado State University. President of the Deming Class Room Teachers Association 1966-1967. She was a life member of the National Education Association and Served 12 years on the supervisory committee Delta Kappa Gamma Pi Chapter President 1968-1970, Publications Published in 1968: "Games and Activities for 1st, 2nd and 3rd graders" and "So Your New". Member of the Holy Family Alter Society President 1971-1973 and Vice President 1967-1971. Girl Scout Day Camp Director in 1952 in Las Cruces. Director of the Luna County Girl Scouts 1952-1954. Secretary for 10 years for the National Foundation of Infantile Paralysis of Luna County. Chairman for the Mother's March for 4 years.Member of the Kingdom of the Sun Square Dance Club and Beta Sigma Phi.Gert loved the game of golf and had the opportunity to play Nancy Lopez who was 12yrs old at the time and Gert bragged that she won. Member of the Rio Mimbres Country Club Ladies Golf Association beginning in 1953 to the present time. Served at President 1968 thru 1970 and again in 1978, she was Champion Golfer at Campestre Juarez, Mexico 1965 and 1967 also and runner up in 1966. New Mexico Woman's Golf Amateur "Consolation Winner Championship Flight in 1965 and 1968", "2nd Flight Champion 1964" and "Rio Mimbres Country Club Champion in 1967". She loved to Bowl and with her twin sister, Gerry won Runner Up Doubles in the New Mexico State Woman's Bowling Tournament in 1960. She was on the First Place Team in the New Mexico Woman's Bowling Association State Tournament in 1978.Gert was so giving to everyone but she was a Sgt-at-Arms for the New Mexico Woman's Bowling Association in 1963-1978. Water Safety Chairman for the American Red Cross of Luna County for 20 years. Water Safety Instructor at the Deming Municipal Pool Summer Recreation Program for 15 years.Gert and Gerry were Co-Secretaries for the Old Timers Association forever! Hosted the Old Timers Breakfast every year.Memorial service will take place on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Holy Family Parish, 615 S. Copper Street, Deming, NM 88030. Viewing will begin at 9 o'clock in the morning with the recitation of the Holy Rosary to follow at 10 led by Janette Smith. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 with the rite and committal interment to follow at Mountain View Cemetery. Fr. Tom Smith will officiate.Pallbearers are as follows; James Morgan, Carlos Mendez, Eddie Remondini, Conrad Jacquez, Alan Carreon and Moses Pastran. Honorary Pallbearers are as follows; Julie Mendez, Kathryn Hodson, Pablo Armendariz, Oli Ortiz, Jan Koenig, Patricia Prince, Barbara Jimerson and Ken Johnson.