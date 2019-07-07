|
Gertrude Lucille Dixon
Las Cruces - Gertrude Lucille (Jarvis) Dixon
Longtime Hadley, MI resident Trudy Dixon passed away July 3, 2019. Late in life she spent seven years in Artesia and Las Cruces, NM.
Trudy was born February 2, 1925 to Harry and Velma (Hubbard) Jarvis in Metamora, Michigan. She had been a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, working as a homemaker for most of her life. She married John B. Dixon February 14, 1946; he preceded her in death February 1, 2012. After her children had completed High School, she worked at the Lapeer County Michigan Tax Equalization Office for several years a job she was proud of.
She is survived by her children: David (Barbara) Dixon of Las Cruces, NM, Clifford (Eileen) Dixon of Sterling Heights, MI, and Michele (David) McEachern of Artesia, NM; grandchildren Cliff, Sarah, Michael, Heidi, Billie, and Jesse; great grandchildren Amber, Jaclyn, Deegan and Jacob; great-great grandchildren Christopher, Aubree, Trayson and Heyven; brothers John Jarvis of Littlerock, CA, George (Lucy) Jarvis of Windyville, MO, Dan Jarvis of Simi Valley, CA; and sister Lena Childers of Jackson, KY, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Service will be held in Artesia, New Mexico at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the , 225 North Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, IL.60601.
Arrangements with Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001. Please visit www.getzcares.com to sign the local online guest book.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on July 7, 2019