|
|
Gilbert C. Alvarez
Las Cruces - Las Cruces resident GILBERT C. ALVAREZ, 92, went home to the Lord on All Souls Day, Saturday, November 2nd, 2019.
The third of nine children, Gilbert Alvarez was born to Rosas and Louisa Alvarez on May 30, 1927. Early in his life, he worked on the family farm and at the community store in Doña Ana. As a proud American, he served his country in the Army National Guard, achieving the rank of Master Sergeant. He graduated from Las Cruces Union High School and was the first in his family to attend college at then New Mexico A&M (now NMSU).
Gilbert married his beloved wife Esther (Chavez) on January 2, 1953. Together they worked hard to build a comfortable life for themselves and their three children. For decades, Gilbert dutifully delivered the mail with the United States Postal Service. He got to know many on his postal route - and, he held to the postman's creed - to always be there to deliver the good and the bad news to the families that relied on him.
Gilbert was a long time parishioner at Holy Cross Catholic Church. He served the church as an usher, a member of the Parish Council, the Pastoral Council, the Knights of Columbus, and the St. Vincent De Paul Society. He volunteered at the food bank and was one of the founders of the Holy Cross Columbarium. He was also an active member of the Serra Club, a volunteer organization whose goal was to foster and promote vocations. With the Serra Club, he built and repaired several buildings at the Holy Cross Retreat Center
A quiet and humble man, he walked in the footsteps of Christ, giving of himself and asking little in return.
He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Esther Alvarez and his son, Gilbert V. Alvarez. He is survived by his brothers, Carlos and Ruben Alvarez; his sisters, Mary Lou Barela and Lillian Vasquez all of Las Cruces, NM; his daughter, Emma McMillan (Jim) of Williamsburg, VA; his son, Eddie Alvarez (Leticia) of Sunland Park, NM; four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. For the last 3 ½ years, he spent his twilight at the Haciendas at Grace Village and he thanks the caregivers for their love and support.
The Rosary will be said and the eulogy delivered at Baca's Funeral Chapel, 300 E. Boutz Road on Friday, November 29, 2019. Visitation will begin at 6 PM with the Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7 PM and the eulogy following. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 10 AM at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 1327 N. Miranda. Inurnment of Cremains will follow in the St. Francis Columbarium with military honors accorded by a New Mexico National Guard Honor Guard and the Marine Corps League-El Perro Diablo Detachment.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the St. Vincent De Paul Society at Holy Cross Church, 1327 N. Miranda, Las Cruces, NM 88005.
As his grandson said to him on his dying bed, "Vaya con Dios."
Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels, 527-2222 Your exclusive providers for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Nov. 12 to Nov. 27, 2019