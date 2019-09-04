|
Gilbert D. Baca
Las Cruces - GILBERT D. BACA, age 66, lifelong resident of Las Cruces entered eternal life on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at La Posada Mesilla Valley Hospice surrounded by his loving family. He was born June 2, 1953 to Gilbert and Rachel Terrazas Baca. Gilbert was a self-employed mechanic and a member of the Custom Classic Cruzers (3-C). Gilbert never met a stranger, was loved by many and will be missed by all.
Survivors include four brothers, Henry Baca, Michael Baca (Terri), Joel Baca, all of Las Cruces and Larry Baca (Deborah) of Albuquerque, three sisters, Linda Ledesma (Jerry), Diana Quintana (Johnny) and Terri Baca all also of Las Cruces. Other survivors include numerous nieces and nephews. Gilbert was preceded in death by his parents, Gilbert Baca and Rachel Baca, who passed on March 29, 2019.
At his request, cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held at 10 AM Friday, September 6, 2019 at Baca's Funeral Chapel, 300 E. Boutz Road with Pastor Fred Espinosa officiating. Inurnment of cremains will take place at a later date.
