Gilbert F. "Gibo" Apodaca
1952 - 2020
Gilbert "Gibo" F. Apodaca

Las Cruces - It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved, husband, father, son, brother, grandfather, uncle and Harley friend, GILBERT "GIBO" FERNANDEZ APODACA, age 68, lifelong resident of Las Cruces on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center. Born May 3, 1952 to Jose C. and Margaret Fernandez Apodaca, "Gibo", as he was fondly known to family and friends served his country honorably in the United States Marine Corps from 1975 to 1981. In January of 2017 Gibo, retired from White Sands Missile Range as a Housing Warehouse Manager. He was a hardworking man that enjoyed the fresh air riding his Harley with his wife, Vicky or his Harley friends. In his younger years Gibo, was a member of the New Breed Car Club and of the Moose Lodge. If he wasn't doing something constructive, he was enjoying his time with his family and friends.

Those left to mourn his passing include his loving wife of forty-three years, Victoria "Vicky" Lopez Apodaca of the family home; two sons, Gilbert Henry Apodaca and Gabriel Anthony Apodaca; two daughters, Stephanie Barela (David) and Jennifer Apodaca; his mother, Margaret F. Apodaca; a brother, Rudy Apodaca (Gloria) and four sisters, Annette Jones (Robert) all of Las Cruces, Viola Fabela (Jose Luis), Dora Gomez (Raul) all of Brazito and Terry Sedillo (Joe) of Doña Ana. Other survivor include fourteen grandchildren, one great-grandson as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Gibo was preceded in death by his father, Jose C. Apodaca; two brothers, Henry and Gabriel Apodaca; his mother-in-law, Consuelo Lopez and other family members.

Visitation will begin at 11 AM Monday, September 28, 2020 at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, 1240 S. Espina Street with recitation of the Holy Rosary at 11:30 AM. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated immediately thereafter. The Rite of Committal and Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery where he will be laid to rest in the family plot.

Serving as casket bearers will be Gilbert and Gabriel Apodaca, David Sr., and David Jr. Barela, Jayce and Xavier Estrada.

Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces 300 E. Boutz Road, 575-527-2222. Your exclusive provider for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com






Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Visitation
11:00 AM
Cathedral of the Immaculate Heart of Mary
SEP
28
Rosary
11:30 AM
Cathedral of the Immaculate Heart of Mary
SEP
28
Funeral Mass
Cathedral of the Immaculate Heart of Mary
Funeral services provided by
Baca's Funeral Chapels
300 East Boutz
Las Cruces, NM 88005
575-527-2222
