La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home - Las Cruces
555 West Amador
Las Cruces, NM 88005
(575) 526-6891
Gilbert Lopez Parra Sr.

Gilbert Lopez Parra Sr. Obituary
Gilbert Lopez Parra Sr.

On Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020, Gilbert Lopez Parra Sr. passed away at age 79 in Las Cruces, NM.

Gilbert was born on September 27, 1940, in Central, NM. He was a well-read, self-educated jack of all trades, but is best known for his salesmanship, especially in the trades of auto parts and insurance sales. On January 9, 1971, he married JoAnn Pacheco and together they raised four daughters and a son in Deming, NM.

Gilbert was preceded in death by his mother Guillermina and his father Joaquin. He is survived by JoAnn, his five children Cathy O'Neill, Jeannette Cox, Irene Parra, Elizabeth Kriegel, and Gilbert Parra Jr., his brothers Henry and Robert Parra, and his 17 grandchildren. At Gilbert's request, his remains were cremated.

Remembrances of Gilbert to his family and friends may be made at the La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home website www.lapaz-grahams.com. A gathering to commemorate Gilbert will occur at a later date, after the COVID-19 pandemic has passed. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Mesilla Valley Hospice in Las Cruces
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020
