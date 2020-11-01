Gilbert Sanchez



Las Cruces - Proud Las Cruces native, Gilbert Sanchez, uttered his last funny comment on October 14th, 2020 and left his desert home. He was born September 5th, 1960, the third of four sons of Rosie and Eugene Sanchez.



Gilbert grew up in the THEN small town of Las Cruces and he loved to recount his adventures during his childhood days. He was gifted with a beautiful, kind heart as many will attest to and was always ready with a bad joke, an even worse pun, or a hilarious comment to brighten someone's day.



He loved his family and friends almost as much as he loved the Broncos, the X-Files, and a cold Dos Equis brew. Most evenings he could be found in his recliner, several dogs curled up at his feet, eating a piece of pie (pecan was best) and watching an episode of Ancient Aliens that he had seen at least 10 times before.



He greatly enjoyed his job as a "computer nerd", as he described it, at White Sands Missile Range.



He patiently put up with his rambunctious wife and kids. They often drove him crazy but he loved them as fiercely as he was loved in return. He deeply treasured his many friends; who will readily recount his comedy, his generosity, and his tender heart and he adored his mother and dear brothers with all his being. He was a truly remarkable man with an exceptional soul and will be loved forever and missed always.



He is survived by his wife, Lorraine Sanchez, and his sons, Max and Sam, his mother Rosie Barela of Las Cruces, his brothers Lawrence Sanchez of Las Cruces, David Sanchez (Debbie) of Ruidoso, and Danny Sanchez (Kim) of Reno, NV. As well as numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.



He was preceded in death by his father Eugene Sanchez and his maternal and paternal grandparents.



Due to COVID-19 restrictions we will gather sometime in the coming year to eat some wings and drink a cold Dos Equis in celebration of Gilbert's life.









