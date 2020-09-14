Gilbert V. Trujillo
San Miguel - It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of GILBERT V. TRUJILLO, age 70. Gilbert was born April 26, 1950 to Ernest M. and Maria De Refugio Valles Trujillo. Gilbert, a proud graduate of Gadsden High School's class of 1969, was a lifelong resident of San Miguel, and was fondly known as "Bo" to family and friends.
Gilbert married the love of his life, Natividad F. Trujillo on July 19, 1975, and together they had one daughter - Pauline F. Trujillo (Heath), and one granddaughter - Stephanie Renae Sandoval, both of Mesilla Park. Gilbert is also survived by a sister - Grace Marie T. Yost (Phil) of Las Cruces, and a brother - Ernesto Marcus V. Trujillo of Brawley California. Gilbert was preceded in death by his parents: and brother Rudy Trujillo. He worked for Sara Lee Hosiery for 17 years and Gadsden ISD for 14 years. Anyone who knew Gilbert could say that he enjoyed the simple things in life and always kept himself busy; even into his retirement years. Outside of his family, his lifelong passion and pastime were his prized roosters that he spent over 40 years carefully raising and caring for.
Visitation for Mr. Trujillo will begin at 10 AM Friday, September 18, 2020 at San Miguel Catholic Church, 19217 S. Highway 28 in San Miguel where Recitation of the Holy Rosary is scheduled for 10:30 AM. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated immediately thereafter. The Rite of Committal and Interment will follow in the San Miguel Cemetery where he will be laid to rest in the family plot. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, capacity of attendees will be limited and everyone is asked to wear a mask. Thank you
Serving as casket bearers will be Roger Maya, Jake Maya, Carlos Valles, Joe Valles, Frank Sandoval, and Heath Romero. Honorary bearers will be George Maya Jr, Cleto Valles Jr, and Isidro Valles.
The family would also like to thank Mesilla Valley Hospice for the tremendous amount of care, compassion, and professionalism during this difficult time. Also, to Enriqueta (Eti) Ramirez and Roger Maya for all their help in making certain that Gilbert was provided with the utmost care. Furthermore, many thanks to the entire Maya family for their continued love and support, and to everyone who called and offered prayer and support.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces, 300 E. Boutz Road, 527-2222 Your exclusive providers for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com