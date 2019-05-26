|
Gilda Bouvet
Garfield - Gilda Louise Bouvet, 70 years old, passed peacefully into eternal life on the morning of Wednesday, May 22, 2019, from the family home in Garfield, NM.
Gilda was born August 10, 1948 in Hatch, NM to Jose' and Mae Lara. She was the oldest of their four children: Steve Lara, Margaret Lara Banegas and Debbie Lara. Together they were raised in Arrey, NM.
On May 30, 1968, Gilda joined in marriage to Martin B. Bouvet at San Isidro Catholic Church in Garfield, NM. Together they raised five children: Christopher J. Bouvet, Richael Bouvet-Brown, Rozina Bouvet-Rel, Robyn Bouvet-Ibarra and Craig M. Bouvet.
Gilda graduated from Hot Springs High School in 1966 and then earned her Associates degree from Drones Business College in Albuquerque, NM. She had the privilege of working at various business' including Sierra County Accessors Office, Price-Black Farms, Arrey Schools, First National Bank and Mike Gibbs Insurance Agency.
Serving at San Isidro Catholic Church was among Gilda's deepest loves. She delighted in teaching Catechism, Confirmation Classes, the Youth Group, serving as a Eucharistic Server, the Parish Council and in the kitchen.
She was a very active volunteer at Garfield Elementary School during her children's time there. Gilda loved to crotchet, read, fish and spend time with her grandchildren: Branden and Joshua Ibarra, Janaya Bunker and Brianna Howes, Jocelyn & Benjamin Jenkins, Arianna Rel and her four great-grandkids.
Services will be held Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at San Isidro Catholic Church in Garfield, NM; Rosary at 10am with the Funeral Mass to follow, officiated by Father Alejandro Reyes.
Pallbearers are Branden Ibarra, Joshua Ibarra, Benjamin Jenkins, Randy Garay, Matthew Banegas and Eric Gomez. Honorary Pallbearers are Florencio Bouvet, Joseph Cordero, Stephen Gomez, Jacob Banegas and Estevan Varela.
Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001. Please visit www.GetzCares.com to sign the local online guest book.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on May 26, 2019