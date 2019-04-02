|
Gilda C. Saenz
Las Cruces - GILDA CAVAZOS SAENZ, was born August 28, 1925 to Roberto and Carlota Cavazos in San Francisco del Oro, Chihuahua, Mexico. Her father died when she was one year old and because her mother had to work away from the city, she left Gilda in the care of her paternal grandmother, a teacher, who loved, nurtured, and doted on her until her death, when Gilda was eleven.
From that time until her marriage, Gilda lived with her Godparents, who together with their own children, embraced her as one of their own. Gilda's beautiful singing voice attracted many people to her, and was the initial attraction of the man who would become her lifelong husband.
Gilda married the love of her life, Miguel Saenz, in 1947, and they lived a uniquely loving relationship for 70 years, until Miguel's death in 2017. Gilda's greatest joys in life were living her Catholic faith, her trust in God's plans, her incredibly happy marriage, her children and extended family, and all those many friends she made during her long journey on earth. She and our father are known for always opening the doors wide to welcome everyone to their home. Our mother, for being absolutely the best cook anyone had ever met. Our father always said his favorite "restaurant" was Gilda's Place. Our mother died peacefully on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at home, at last ready to face our Lord and be reunited with all her loved ones, especially her loving husband, Miguel whom she missed so much.
Visitation for Mrs. Saenz will begin at 6 PM Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Baca's Funeral Chapel, 300 E. Boutz Road where the Prayer Vigil is scheduled for 7 PM. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM Friday, April 5, 2019 in Our Lady of Health Catholic Church, 1178 N. Mesquite Street with Bishop Emeritus Ricardo Ramirez, C.S.B. Celebrant. The Rite of Committal and Entombment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, 5140 W. Picacho Avenue where she will be laid alongside her husband.
Serving as casket bearers will be Eddie Guerrero, Raymond Retana, Carlos, J.C., Mario, and Michael Saenz. Honorary bearers will be William Quintana Ruiz, Michael Harris, Miguel, Marcello, Francisco, Hector Jr., and Jose Luis Saenz Jr., Hector and Victor Campos, Jimmy Tomei, Nick Retana, and Joshua Lopez.
