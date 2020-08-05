Gina Gomez
Las Cruces - Gina Ferretti Gomez, 97, passed away peacefully at home on August 2, 2020. An only child, Gina was born in North Bergen, New Jersey to Ennio and Marianna Ferretti. Gina was independent and vivacious, the "life of the party!"
Gina spent her early life in the New Jersey area. She used to listen to the old-time radio stories under her covers at night and always loved a good mystery. As a teenager she delighted in riding the ferry across the Hudson with her close friend Dorothy to watch movies—and live band performances—on Broadway. Gina and her mother spent summers at a farm in the Catskills while her father remained in the city to work.
After high school, Gina moved with her parents to Los Angeles. This is where Gina met the true love of her life, Joseph Y. Gomez, one afternoon at Santa Monica Beach. They married in 1943. Gina was a font of entertaining stories of old Hollywood and life in L.A. in the 1940s and 50s.
In 1956 Gina and Joseph relocated to Las Cruces, New Mexico where they would continue to raise their three children and both work at White Sands Missile Range.
Gina was a wonderful mother, grandmother and great grandmother who
loved to cook and make people happy. She was a proud Catholic and spent many hours crocheting hundreds of blankets and other items for distribution to the needy through her church.
Gina is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Y. Gomez, and her parents Ennio and Marianna Ferretti.
She is survived by her sons Joseph (Susan), Daniel (Mary Lou), and Paul (Carmen)Gomez. Gina is also survived by her grandchildren Gina McFeely, D.J. Gomez, Jennifer Gomez, and Carrie Gomez and her great-granddaughter Daniella McFeely.
Special thanks go to Gina's extraordinary private caregivers Rosie, Lucy, and Terry and to Gina's wonderfully attentive caregivers at Home Instead. We cannot express our appreciation enough to the outstanding Ambercare Hospice staff including Steve, Kate and Sara.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020 at St. Albert the Great Newman Parish, 2016 S. Solano Dr., with the blessed rosary recited at 10:00 am followed by Mass at 10:30 am. Covid restrictions will be in force with masks required. Internment will take place on August 10, 2020 at 1:00pm at Fort Bliss National Cemetery. Attendance for internment is limited to a maximum of ten family members.
Pallbearers will be Daniel Gomez, D.J. Gomez, Buddy Viramontes, Victor Viramontes and Ricardo Viramontes.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Gina's name to the Las Cruces Gospel Rescue Mission located at 1050 W. Amador Ave., Las Cruces, NM 88005 or to the Roadrunner Food Bank located at 505 S. Main Street, #149a, Las Cruces, NM 88001.
Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001. Please visit www.getzcares.com
to sign the local online guest book.