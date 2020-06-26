Gladys Jean Bourge
Las Cruces - Gladys Jean Dixon Bourge, 80, of Las Cruces, N.M., passed away peacefully at home on June 22, 2020. Gladys was born on 11/27/1939 to Murrell and Alma Dixon, in Denison, Texas.
Gladys had a green thumb and was passionate about caring for her many plants, inside and out; she loved chihuahuas and raised at least 10, with the last one, Blazer, surviving her; she also enjoyed lap weaving and reading. She was generous, giving and willing to help others in need. We will miss her greatly.
Gladys was predeceased by her husband, Pete, her granddaughter, Lena Melissa Telles, her parents, Murrell and Alma Dixon, her brother, Van Dixon, her sisters Betty Sue Miller, Deborah Watson, and Elaine Curtis.
She is survived by her children five children: Catherine Montgomery of Las Vegas, Nv., Mary Diane Pickett of Las Cruces, Patrick Bourge of Belfair, Wa., Kevin Bourge of Topock, Az., and Glynis Miranda of Las Cruces, five grandchildren, Rafael Custodio, , Raymond and Michael Bourge, and Brianna and Brandon Miranda, and six great-grandchildren, Alexandra and Kaden Bourge, Brianna and Brandon Miranda, Audrey Lemiux, and Amelia Bourge, ; two brothers, Ricky and David Dixon, and one sister, Renee McCaffrey.
Gladys chose to be cremated and a Celebration of Life will be held as soon as all her children can be present. Details will be provided at a later date.
Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001. Please visit www.getzcares.com to sign the local online guest book.
Las Cruces - Gladys Jean Dixon Bourge, 80, of Las Cruces, N.M., passed away peacefully at home on June 22, 2020. Gladys was born on 11/27/1939 to Murrell and Alma Dixon, in Denison, Texas.
Gladys had a green thumb and was passionate about caring for her many plants, inside and out; she loved chihuahuas and raised at least 10, with the last one, Blazer, surviving her; she also enjoyed lap weaving and reading. She was generous, giving and willing to help others in need. We will miss her greatly.
Gladys was predeceased by her husband, Pete, her granddaughter, Lena Melissa Telles, her parents, Murrell and Alma Dixon, her brother, Van Dixon, her sisters Betty Sue Miller, Deborah Watson, and Elaine Curtis.
She is survived by her children five children: Catherine Montgomery of Las Vegas, Nv., Mary Diane Pickett of Las Cruces, Patrick Bourge of Belfair, Wa., Kevin Bourge of Topock, Az., and Glynis Miranda of Las Cruces, five grandchildren, Rafael Custodio, , Raymond and Michael Bourge, and Brianna and Brandon Miranda, and six great-grandchildren, Alexandra and Kaden Bourge, Brianna and Brandon Miranda, Audrey Lemiux, and Amelia Bourge, ; two brothers, Ricky and David Dixon, and one sister, Renee McCaffrey.
Gladys chose to be cremated and a Celebration of Life will be held as soon as all her children can be present. Details will be provided at a later date.
Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001. Please visit www.getzcares.com to sign the local online guest book.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.