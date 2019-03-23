Services
La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home - Las Cruces
555 West Amador
Las Cruces, NM 88005
(575) 526-6891
Service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
6:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Holy Family Parish
702 Parker Rd
Las Cruces, NM
Las Cruces - Gladys will always be lovingly remembered by her brothers: Martin, Marcos and Fego. Her son Gene and wife Raquel. Son and law Gary, Grandchildren: Genesis, Estevan, and Suzy and by her many nieces and nephews.

Gladys was born in Monticello, NM on June 23rd 1939. She graduated from Hot Springs High School in 1958, married Dr. Eugene Pakozdi.

Services will be held Saturday March 22nd at Holy Family Parish 702 Parker Rd, Las Cruces, NM 88005 from 6:30 to 8:00
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Mar. 23, 2019
