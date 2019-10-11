|
|
Glenn M. Boyer
Vado - GLENN MAYNARD BOYER, born in Vado, New Mexico on November 30, 1948. He was the second child born to the union of Robert and Ruth Hollingsworth Boyer. He joined Valley Grove Baptist Church at an early age. Glenn served his country honorably in the United States Air Force from 1966 to 1988 where he had the opportunity to tour Germany, Korea, Vietnam, Japan, England and other countries. He was awarded an Air Force outstanding unit award, Air Force good conduct medal, Vietnam service medal, plus many, many more.
After his retirement from the military Glenn, settled in the area of Champaign, Illinois where he worked for the University of Illinois and Con-air until he retired. Glenn had a tremendous zest for life and loved people, especially his family.
Survivors include his loving mother, Ruth H. Boyer of Anthony; three brothers, Roland Boyer (Carley) of Globe, AZ, Michael Boyer Sr., and Mitchell Boyer (Michelle) all of Phoenix, AZ; a sister, Faith Ramzy (Samuel) of Ft. Worth, TX; his extended family, Mae Boyer, Rene and David; as well as a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
A Memorial Service will begin at 2 PM Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Baca's Funeral Chapel, 300 E. Boutz Road where Michael his brother, will be presiding. Inurnment of cremains will take place in a private ceremony at a later date. Military Honors will be accorded by the Holloman Air Force Base Steel Talon Honor Guard.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces, and Sunset Crematory, 527-2222. Your exclusive providers for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019