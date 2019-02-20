Services
Baca's Funeral Chapels
300 East Boutz
Las Cruces, NM 88005
(575) 527-2222
Memorial Mass
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
1:30 PM
Holy Cross Catholic Church
1327 North Miranda Street
Gloria Alisia (Gomez) Atts Obituary
It is with great sadness that the family of GLORIA ALISIA GOMEZ ATTS, announces her unexpected passing on Friday, January 25, 2019, at the age of 78. She was born to the late Leopoldo Gomez and Eustolia Gomez in Los Angeles, CA on November 24, 1940.

A loving mother, homemaker and beautician, Gloria was a remarkable chef and baker. She enjoyed baking cookies, cakes and other sweet treats for her family and friends, most especially over the holidays. For many years leading up to her passing, she enjoyed attending mass at Holy Cross Catholic Church, reading, gardening, and caring for her pets, Kaya and Ziva.

Gloria will be lovingly remembered by her children, Marko (Cheryl), Johannes (Monica), and Heidi (Dan). Gloria will also be fondly remembered by her ten grandchildren, Ashley (Rylan), Emilee, Benjamin, Bjorn, Erika, Andre, Alaric, Bianca, Phoebe and Samuel; her great grandson, Lawson; her three brothers, Joe (Blanche), Oscar (Edna), and Eddie (Charlene). Gloria will be affectionately remembered by her numerous nieces, nephews and extended family and dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Wilhelm (Bill) of 48 years, and sister-in-law, Shirley Gomez.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated in her memory at 1:30 PM Friday, February 22, 2019 at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 1327 North Miranda Street with the Reverend Richard Catanach, Celebrant. Inurnment of cremains will follow in the St. Francis Columbarium.

Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory, 300 E. Boutz Road, 527-2222. Your exclusive providers for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care". For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Feb. 20, 2019
