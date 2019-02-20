|
It is with great sadness that the family of GLORIA ALISIA GOMEZ ATTS, announces her unexpected passing on Friday, January 25, 2019, at the age of 78. She was born to the late Leopoldo Gomez and Eustolia Gomez in Los Angeles, CA on November 24, 1940.
A loving mother, homemaker and beautician, Gloria was a remarkable chef and baker. She enjoyed baking cookies, cakes and other sweet treats for her family and friends, most especially over the holidays. For many years leading up to her passing, she enjoyed attending mass at Holy Cross Catholic Church, reading, gardening, and caring for her pets, Kaya and Ziva.
Gloria will be lovingly remembered by her children, Marko (Cheryl), Johannes (Monica), and Heidi (Dan). Gloria will also be fondly remembered by her ten grandchildren, Ashley (Rylan), Emilee, Benjamin, Bjorn, Erika, Andre, Alaric, Bianca, Phoebe and Samuel; her great grandson, Lawson; her three brothers, Joe (Blanche), Oscar (Edna), and Eddie (Charlene). Gloria will be affectionately remembered by her numerous nieces, nephews and extended family and dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Wilhelm (Bill) of 48 years, and sister-in-law, Shirley Gomez.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated in her memory at 1:30 PM Friday, February 22, 2019 at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 1327 North Miranda Street with the Reverend Richard Catanach, Celebrant. Inurnment of cremains will follow in the St. Francis Columbarium.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated in her memory at 1:30 PM Friday, February 22, 2019 at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 1327 North Miranda Street with the Reverend Richard Catanach, Celebrant. Inurnment of cremains will follow in the St. Francis Columbarium.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Feb. 20, 2019