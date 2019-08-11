|
Gloria Fern Thomas
Gloria Fern Thomas, whom everyone called simply Fern, born on August 16, 1943, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on July 28, 2019 at her home in Las Cruces, New Mexico after a long illness.
Fern was born to David and Clodell McCloud in the small village of Cedarvale, New Mexico, near Corona where she grew up. She graduated high school at Corona High School and was married to James Stees until he died at age 21, leaving her with two children, Penny and James. She married Jan Thomas in 1965 and they had a son, Paul.
The family lived in California and New Mexico where she worked as a bookkeeper for Albertson's Supermarket in Santa Fe, as a sales representative for Armstrong's Pest Control in Albuquerque, and as a caseworker for the New Mexico Children Youth and Family Department, Child Care Division in Las Cruces before she retired.
She always served in some capacity in the churches where she lived and was a member of Real Life Church (formerly Mesilla Park Community Church) for the past twenty-six years. She served with her husband as a pastor's wife and ministry leader of other Christian programs and was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She is preceded in death by her parents, David and Clodell McCloud and is survived by her husband Jan, daughter Penny Smith, sons James Thomas and Paul Thomas and his wife Lorrie. She also leaves grandchildren Keith, Kyle and Claire Smith; Andrew Thomas and wife Sondra and great-grandchildren Ryan, Tyler, Sadie and Kyrie; Sarah Marcum and husband James and great-grandchildren Nicholas, Makayla, Brantley and yet to be born Allison; and Chelsea Secreto and husband Matt and great-grandchildren Cayden, Maddie and a child yet to be born. She also leaves grandchildren Alannah, Jason and Joaquin.
She is survived by her sister, Jeanette Sanders and husband Stanley and their children and grandchildren, and by her brother Kenneth McCloud and his wife Carolyn and their children and grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial gifts may be made to Real Life Church, Legacy Fund at www.getreallife.org/give and select Legacy building fund, or mail your gift to: Real Life Church, 1040 El Paseo Dr., Las Cruces, NM 88001.
A celebration of life is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. on Friday, August 16, 2019, which would have been Fern's 76th birthday with Pastor Dennis Diaz officiating the celebration.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Aug. 11, 2019