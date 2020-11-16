Gloria Maria Banda Saenz
Las Cruces - Gloria Maria Banda Saenz, was born April 20, 1946 in Carrillo Puerto Durango, Mexico to Antonio Banda and Dolores Arambula. Gloria's two youngest siblings passed away shortly after birth. As a child, Gloria heard her brothers and sisters - Jaime, Rosalba, Irma, Elia, Ramon, Socorro "Coco", Maria Isabel "Chavela", Gudelia "Lela", Sanjuanita "Peque", and Dolores "Lolita", call their father "Antonini." Gloria became lovingly known as "Nini" because she was the only one who called her father "Nini" instead. Gloria married Antonio Saenz in Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua Mexico and had seven children. Her many amazing skills included sewing and knitting, always providing us clothing and making sure we were safe, even during chaos. Mom became known as "Nini" to us also, and when we spoke her name it made her feel happy, loved and adored. Nini never complained, she always stayed positive, and did important work, such as laboring the onion and chili fields to help support her family. She took us to work those fields to teach us the value of hard, honest work, always stressing the value of an education in order for us to have a better life in the country she championed as the land of opportunity. It is strictly because of her and her sacrifices that this family is able to reach success. Nini loved her native country Mexico, and often took us there to visit the places where most of our family lived. Somehow, even though raising six children and maintaining a home, Nini found the time to study hard, learn the English language, and then chose to become an American citizen. During this process she would ask us to speak English to her, to help her learn the language quicker. She became an American citizen and her achievement helped us understand the value of learning. Mom would always find a way to lead us by example. We often told our mom we loved her, thanked her for being such a wonderful person and amazing parent, and expressed how much she was needed. When her health became frail, Nini did not complain, and she only said she was ready to be with, and wanted to see her mom again. On November 9, 2010 at 1:30 p.m. Nini entered the gates of Heaven, and started her much deserved eternal life in the kingdom of a God she believes in with every fiber of her being. Nini now loves from Heaven with her parents, siblings gone before her, and her youngest son, Lorenzo David Saenz. Not enough words exist to properly describe such an amazing person. Words would simply fall from any pages attempting to describe her incredible faith, life and ability to love. Although Nini's life was nothing less than challenging, no one would ever know that she was so young when she suffered the loss of her mother because Nini never allowed pain and suffering to be part of her life. She only knew how to be faithful, strong, dedicated, loving and kind. These are traits she has passed on to her lineage. Mom always found a way to make enough of anything out of nothing at all. Her love for making a family meal made her cooking delicious beyond describable words. Her favorite food was green enchiladas, and on cold weather occasions she loved a warm bowl of caldo de pollo. Nini's rice recipe has yet to be duplicated and she loved being able to help during any celebration by offering to bring homemade food. She loved both English and Spanish music, and was as much an Elvis Presley fan as she was artists from her youth, like Cornelio Reyna. Mom was a great dancer, and always looked stunningly beautiful with minimal effort. During the many celebrations throughout her life, we had the opportunity to see her dance and smile, and her presence always brought us peace, joy and love for her and for one another. It is our hope that mom realized the full impact of her life and love during all gatherings. Mom lived her life showing us how to be kind to one another, including strangers, and often asked us to try and find a way to forgive those that hurt us. She dedicated much of her time on earth to lead us by example and to be available to all of us. Nini constantly made blankets, hats, gloves, scarfs, and many miscellaneous items for all her family and friends. Aside from teaching us how to pray, she gave us moral guidance, and taught us how to be productive, always reminding us of the consequences of our actions. Often times she surprised us with gifts for us, for friends and for loved ones, often for no special occasion or reason, but simply for bringing pure joy and acknowledging other people. Her unselfishness, her will, and her ability to knit with arthritic pain in her hands will always be appreciated and respected. Her gifts will always bring warmth and joy to our hearts as a reminder of her unconditional love. Without ever realizing it, she used her life to make this world a better place. Nini's house is full of items and symbols that clearly reflect her love of Jesus Christ and the Catholic faith. She was never far from a church, a priest who needed help or fellow worshipers, always ready and willing to lend a hand, even when she had difficulty walking, sitting for long periods of time, and ultimately standing. Nini always had a rosary in her hands or somewhere nearby, constantly praying through a problem, and constantly praying to thank God for listening to her. She taught us that prayer is a lifestyle and not something done only in time of need. Nini lived in a humble home known to her family and friends as a safe place to go whenever there is a problem or difficult time to be dealt with. Her prayers seemed to reach everyone, even when it felt like she was praying for someone thousands of miles away. Our mother and her home is the glue that will forever bond the people she loves. Nini's amazing life is a testament to happiness, joy, faith, love, and strength. Through a broken heart for her loss on earth, we rejoice in the faith she taught us, knowing she lives in Heaven, where we hope to be with her again. An act of kindness, however small, would bring joy and honor to this amazing, beautiful, loving, kind person who is survived by her sons and daughters, and their many family members who love her. Susana Elizabeth Saenz, and her daughter and two sons, and grandchildren, Antonio Saenz Jr., and his two daughters, Veronica Rocio Saenz and husband Ray Zea and their 5 children and grandchildren, Jose Alfredo and Amanda Saenz and their 6 children and grandchildren, Juan Carlos and Patricia Saenz and their 3 children, and Claudia Dolores and Kerry Clements and their 2 children. Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces, 300 E. Boutz Road, 527-2222. Your exclusive provider for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." 