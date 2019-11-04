|
Gloria P. Saenz
Las Cruces - Gloria P. Saenz, passed away peacefully in her home on October25,2019
She is Survived by her daughter Lannette Ontiveros and husband Robert Ontiveros her three tressured grandchildren; Nevaeh, Robert Jr. And Jazmine. Two Godchildren Micheal Reyes and Jeanette Reyes
Gloria's free spirit and vivacious personality will be carried in the hearts of all those that loved her.
Gloria is preceded in death by her Mother Maria Parra, Father Guadalupe "Sonny" Saenz
And beloved Son Daryl G Saenz.
Serving as casket bearers; Jamie Saenz, Margie Saenz, Concha Calzada,Neomi Hernandez, Debbie Escalera Austin Rodriguez
Funeral services will be Wednesday November 6, 2019 at 1 PM at La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home, burial will follow at Masonic Cemetery where she will be laid to rest.
Arrangements are with La Paz-Graham's Funeral Home -555 West Amador Las Cruces Nm,88005
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019