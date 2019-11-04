Services
La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home - Las Cruces
555 West Amador
Las Cruces, NM 88005
(575) 526-6891
Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria Saenz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria P. Saenz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gloria P. Saenz Obituary
Gloria P. Saenz

Las Cruces - Gloria P. Saenz, passed away peacefully in her home on October25,2019

She is Survived by her daughter Lannette Ontiveros and husband Robert Ontiveros her three tressured grandchildren; Nevaeh, Robert Jr. And Jazmine. Two Godchildren Micheal Reyes and Jeanette Reyes

Gloria's free spirit and vivacious personality will be carried in the hearts of all those that loved her.

Gloria is preceded in death by her Mother Maria Parra, Father Guadalupe "Sonny" Saenz

And beloved Son Daryl G Saenz.

Serving as casket bearers; Jamie Saenz, Margie Saenz, Concha Calzada,Neomi Hernandez, Debbie Escalera Austin Rodriguez

Funeral services will be Wednesday November 6, 2019 at 1 PM at La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home, burial will follow at Masonic Cemetery where she will be laid to rest.

Arrangements are with La Paz-Graham's Funeral Home -555 West Amador Las Cruces Nm,88005
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gloria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -