Gloria R. Marquez



Gloria Marquez, from Rancho Cucamonga, California, formerly from La Mesa, NM passed away peacefully on August 14, 2020.



Gloria was the fourth child born to Faustino A. Marquez and Lorenza R. Marquez. Those left to mourn are her life long companion, Andy Corella, her brothers Faustino Marquez Jr. (SalleyAnn), Enrique Marquez (Beatrice), Damacio Marquez, Jessie Marquez (Racheal), Joe Marquez , her sisters Petra Marquez (Melton), Marylou Lucero ( Billy), Martha Marquez. Gloria also had plenty of nieces and nephews who are going to miss her dearly. She made sure they understood how important education was and expected all of them to do good in school. Those gone before her are her parents, Gloria Marquez, Roberto Marquez, Lupe Marquez Corrales.



Gloria graduated from Gadsden High School and went to get her Bachelor of Science in Education at New Mexico State University and Masters in Education- School Management at University of La Verne, California.



She moved to Rancho Cucamonga, California where she spent her 41 years in education as a Teacher, Principle, Consultant. She mentored new teachers, and new principals on her own. She will be miss by her staff and kids that she touched during her tenure. One of Gloria's many achievements throughout her career was the Hispanic Principle of the year.



She love teaching and helped many to achieve their dreams of becoming educators. Some were her previous scholars. Gloria believe that getting an education was one of the most important things you could do in life. The education family has lost a truly wonderful mentor.









