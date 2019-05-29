Services
Baca's Funeral Chapels
300 East Boutz
Las Cruces, NM 88005
575-527-2222
Gloria Payan
Funeral service
Thursday, May 30, 2019
1:00 PM
La Jornada
1205 Ridgetop
Gloria Reyes Payan, age 71, of Las Cruces passed from this life on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at her home. She was born March 10, 1948 in Deming to Salvador and Petra Portillo Reyes. Gloria helped start and run Fred's Excavating for over 30 years with her husband, Fred Payan. She was a member of First Apostolic Church of Las Cruces.

Survivors include her husband, Fred Payan of the family home; a son, Eric Payan; four daughters, Marie Madrid (Juan) of Albuquerque, Cyndi Hamilton (Mark) of Phoenix, AZ, Joavanna Payan of Las Cruces; two brothers, Salvador Reyes Jr. of Las Cruces, David Reyes of Deming; three sisters, Sally Gonzalez of Deming, Terry White of Tucson, AZ and Lucia Reyes of Las Cruces. Other survivors include two grandchildren, Rio and Emaly Payan as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents.

A Funeral Service will be held Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 1 PM at La Jornada, 1205 Ridgetop with Pastors Matthew Garcia and Louie Rey officiating. Concluding Service and Interment will follow at Masonic Cemetery, 760 S. Compress Road where she will be laid to rest.

Serving as casket bearers will be Fred, Eric and Johnny Payan, Mark Hamilton, Cesar Arreola and Salvador Reyes.

Entrusted to Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces, 527-2222 Your exclusive providers for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to

Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on May 29, 2019
