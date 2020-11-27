1/1
Gloria Ruiz Sanchez
1947 - 2020
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gloria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gloria Ruiz Sanchez

Las Cruces - GLORIA RUIZ SANCHEZ, age 73, lifelong resident of Las Cruces entered eternal life on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loved ones. She was born March 24, 1947 to Cruz and Guadalupe Ruiz Sanchez. Gloria retired from White Sand Missile Range Civil Service as a secretary and was a member of the Light House Apostolic Family Life Center.

Those left to mourn her passing include a sister, Maria R. Sanchez of Las Cruces and four brothers, Gilbert R., Ramon R. and Ruben R. Sanchez all of Las Cruces and Larry R. Sanchez of El Paso, TX; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Gloria was preceded in death by her parents, three sisters, Concha R. Sanchez, Josefina Gonzalez and Guadalupe Juarez; six brothers, Cruz R., Jesus R., Manuel R., Ricardo R. Sanchez and the twins, Anastacio 1 and Anastacio 2 R. Sanchez.

At her request cremation will take place and a memorial service will be held at a later date.

Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapel of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory, 300 E. Boutz Road, 527-2222. Your exclusive provider for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com





Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Baca's Funeral Chapels
300 East Boutz
Las Cruces, NM 88005
575-527-2222
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by LCsun-news.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved