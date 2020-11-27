Gloria Ruiz Sanchez
Las Cruces - GLORIA RUIZ SANCHEZ, age 73, lifelong resident of Las Cruces entered eternal life on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loved ones. She was born March 24, 1947 to Cruz and Guadalupe Ruiz Sanchez. Gloria retired from White Sand Missile Range Civil Service as a secretary and was a member of the Light House Apostolic Family Life Center.
Those left to mourn her passing include a sister, Maria R. Sanchez of Las Cruces and four brothers, Gilbert R., Ramon R. and Ruben R. Sanchez all of Las Cruces and Larry R. Sanchez of El Paso, TX; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Gloria was preceded in death by her parents, three sisters, Concha R. Sanchez, Josefina Gonzalez and Guadalupe Juarez; six brothers, Cruz R., Jesus R., Manuel R., Ricardo R. Sanchez and the twins, Anastacio 1 and Anastacio 2 R. Sanchez.
At her request cremation will take place and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapel of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory, 300 E. Boutz Road, 527-2222. Your exclusive provider for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com