Gomisindo Angel, Jr.
Las Cruces - Gomisindo Angel Jr, 69, Las Cruces resident, passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Mountain View Hospital.
Gomisindo was born on August 29, 1951 in Hatch, NM. He lived in Hatch, NM and moved to Las Cruces, NM.
Survivors include his 4 children, Tessie Angel (Ismael) from Las cruces, Joey Angel from Las Cruces, Tricia Gutierrez and husband Gabriel from Deming, Tomasina Angel (Jimmy) of Las Cruces, and his partner Jean De La O of Las Cruces as well as 10 grandchildren, Mercedes Gutierrez-Loya, Jacob Angel, Candice Gutierrez, Amber Angel, Gabriel Flores Jr., Michael Angel, Nathaniel Flores, Antonio Jose Angel, Nickko Montoya, Jaden Montoya, and 5 greatgrandchildren, Aaliyah Elisaida Angel, Aryanna Flores, Everett Gutierrez-Loya, Sofia Rae Angel, and Atlas Rain Perea. His brothers, Frank Angel, Eddie Angel. His sisters, Nancy Salcido, Eva Mooney, Julia Valdez, Lupe Angel, Sally Silva, and Betty Angel. He had many nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Jacob Angel, Micheal Angel, Antonio Angel, Gabriel Flores Jr, Nathaniel Flores, Nikko Montoya, Honorary Pallbearers will be Frank Angel, Gabriel Gutierrez, Jayden Montoya and Juan Gonzalez
Viewing will be held Thursday, October 29, 2020 from 5 pm to 7pm and Rosary will follow at Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave, Las Cruces, NM. Due to COVID-19, restrictions will be enforced. Service will be at 10 am, Friday, October 30, 2020 at Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman, Las Cruces, NM and burial to follow at Saint Joseph's Cemetery. Due to COVID-19 there will be no family gathering.
Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001. Please visit www.getzcares.com
to sign the local online guest book.