|
|
Gonzalo Casas
Mesilla Park - GONZALO MURO CASAS, age 59, of Las Cruces passed from this life on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at La Posada Mesilla Valley Hospice surrounded by his loving family. He was born November 15, 1959 in Zacatecas, Zacatecas, MX to Gonzalo and Juana Muro Casas. Mr. Casas had been an area resident the past thirty years and was a member of the Catholic Church.
Those left to mourn his passing include his loving wife, Felicitas Valenzuela of the family home; a son, Jay Malone of Colorado; a brother, Martin Casas Muro; three sisters, Rosa Elena, Socorro and Elsa Casas Muro all of Zacatecas, MX. Other survivors include two grandchildren as well as a nephew, Robert Casas Muro also of Zacatecas, MX. He was preceded in death by his parents.
At Mr. Casas' request cremation has taken place and a Memorial Service will be held Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at 2 PM in Baca's Funeral Chapel, 300 E. Boutz Road. Inurnment of Cremains will take place at a later date in Mexico.
Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels and Sunset Crematory, 527-2222 Your exclusive providers for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Mar. 24, 2019