Gordon Guerrin
Las Cruces - GORDON E. GUERRIN, age 77, of Las Cruces, passed away on November1, 2020 at Mountain View Regional Medical Center. He was born January 14, 1943 in Keene, New Hampshire to Elaine and William Guerrin.
Those left to mourn his passing are his daughter Theresa Cooper (Isaac) of Marana, AZ, and two grandchildren Joseph Guerrin, and Sean Adams.
Gordon was preceded in death by his parents William and Elaine Guerrin, and a brother Bruce Guerrin.
At Gordons request the family will have a private graveside service.
