Gordon Guerrin
{ "" }
Gordon Guerrin

Las Cruces - GORDON E. GUERRIN, age 77, of Las Cruces, passed away on November1, 2020 at Mountain View Regional Medical Center. He was born January 14, 1943 in Keene, New Hampshire to Elaine and William Guerrin.

Those left to mourn his passing are his daughter Theresa Cooper (Isaac) of Marana, AZ, and two grandchildren Joseph Guerrin, and Sean Adams.

Gordon was preceded in death by his parents William and Elaine Guerrin, and a brother Bruce Guerrin.

At Gordons request the family will have a private graveside service.

Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapel of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory, 527-2222. Your exclusive provider for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com





Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Baca's Funeral Chapels
300 East Boutz
Las Cruces, NM 88005
575-527-2222
