Austin - Grace Alma Parnell, age 94, passed away October 2, 2019 following a stroke in Austin, TX. She was born to Leroy and Beulah Norviel, in the Salem community near Hatch Valley, NM on June 30, 1925. Along with her brother Thomas Arthur, Grace was adopted by her biological Aunt Alma and her husband John Case. She and Tom grew up as neighbors and loving family with their two other siblings, Tilda (Norviel) Wininger and Paul Norviel.
She met Verlin Dale Parnell at Hatch Valley High School and married him in 1943 during their first year at the University of New Mexico (UNM). Dale was called into action from his Naval R.O.T.C. unit into the U.S. Navy for WWII. During the war, Grace gave birth to their first daughter Charlotte Faye (Pinkerton), who currently resides in Las Cruces, NM. After the war, they settled into farming in Salem where Dale learned to generate crops with horse and plow. Along with their second daughter, Verlinda Dale (Angell), the family also celebrated their first tractor. With their son, Kirk Edward, the Parnells continued to live on the farm for over 50 years raising cotton, alfalfa, onions, and the now famous Hatch Chile.
Grace spent a few years driving the Hatch Valley school bus and spent several years owning and running a Native American jewelry store in Hatch. On the Parnell side of the family, there were many nieces and nephews who enjoyed their Aunt Grace. Other nieces and nephews who were frequent farm and family visitors were Tom Jessie, Barbara Moore, Tom Case, Forest Case, Valorie Nagy, La Joya Bonnell, Cheryl Gunn, and Paula Reese. Grace also cherished her six grandchildren: Roark and Regan Pinkerton (Las Cruces), Orin Parnell (Las Cruces), Darin Parnell (Las Vegas, NV), plus Lee and Taryn Thompson (Austin). Now, four great grandchildren have joined the family tree: Cassiopeia Pinkerton along with Dylan, Everett, and Wayva Grace Thompson.
Grace had a legendary love affair with Dale Parnell until his death in 2001. She later lived with her daughter, Charlotte in Las Cruces, and Verlinda in Glenwood Springs, CO and Austin, TX. She was preceded in death by her brothers and sisters as well as her son, Kirk, son-in-law, Charles Pinkerton, and nephew, Forrest Case. She was well-loved and loved all things beautiful. She appreciated life's sparkle, bold and intricate Native American art, great green fields, colorful flowers, and—above all—family stories! In turn, she made the world a better, more beautiful place. Her laugh, her love, and her life will be cherished by family and friends who knew her.
As per her request, she will be cremated with the Neptune Society presiding with no formal funeral or memorial. For those wanting to celebrate her memory, she hoped that they would listen to the song Amazing Grace and share their favorite stories with family and friends. Visitors and loved ones are also welcome to Hatch's Garden of Memories Cemetery at 11:00 AM on Friday, November 8, when Grace's ashes will be interred beside her husband, Dale.
