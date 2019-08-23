|
|
Grace F. Chavez
Las Cruces - Our beloved mother, grandmother and friend, GRACE FERNANDEZ CHAVEZ, age 90, lifelong resident of Las Cruces entered eternal life on Monday, August 19, 2019 at Mountain View Regional Medical Center surrounded by her loving family. She was born November 29, 1928 to Jose and Manuela Martinez Fernandez. Grace served as president for the Altar Society for over two years. She was an active member of the Roman Catholic Church and enjoyed bowling and playing bingo.
Those left to mourn her passing include a son, Vincent F. Chavez (Bernadine) of Albuquerque; three daughters, Henrietta C. Vargas (Javier), Toni Martinez all of Las Cruces, and Eva C. Dominguez (Ruben) of Round Rock, TX. Other survivors include six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Grace was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Enrique "Henry" Chavez on June 29, 1998; two sisters, Loli Frietze and Rita M. Fernandez; three brothers, Vicente, Eduardo and Luis Fernandez.
Visitation for Mrs. Chavez will begin at 5 PM Sunday, August 25, 2019 at Baca's Funeral Chapel, 300 E. Boutz Road where the Prayer Vigil is scheduled for 6 PM. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM Monday, August 26, 2019 at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, 1240 S. Espina Street with the Reverend Bill McCann, Celebrant. The Rite of Committal and Interment will follow in Masonic Cemetery, 760 S. Compress Road where she will be laid to rest alongside her husband in the family plot.
Serving as casket bearers will be Ronnie Alvarez, Anthony Chavez, Jose and Mario Martinez, Armando Montoya and Ruben Dominguez.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces, 527-2222. Your exclusive providers for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2019