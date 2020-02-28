|
Gregoria "Gogi" Angel
Las Cruces - GREGORIA "GOGI" ANGEL, age 77, of Las Cruces passed from this life on Monday, February 24, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center after a long history of illness. She was born to Leonardo and Aurora Torres Valenzuela on June 9, 1942 in Montoya, Texas. On October 15, 1966, she married the love of her life, Alfred Angel. "Gogi" as she was fondly known to family and friends was a person of humility, strength, love and laughter. She was always willing to lend a helping hand and left a lasting impact on people she met or knew her personally. "Gogi" was a happy go lucky girl who was always smiling and will be tremendously missed. We will always have a prominent place in our hearts for her. She was very talented and loved working on her arts and crafts, floral arrangements. In the 1950's Gogi sang with the Midniters and Cruces Band. She loved dancing and was the first one on the dance floor and the last one to get off the dance. There are too many good things to say about Gogi, may she rest in peace with her children.
Those left to mourn her passing include her loving husband, Alfred Angel; a son Alfred Angel Jr; two brothers, Cayetano "Kito" and Leonardo "Leo"; five sisters, Carmen, Clara, Lucy, Praxedis and Dora. Other survivors include two grandsons, Andrew and Jacob Angel. She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Benjamin Angel and a daughter, Nicole Angel.
Cremation will take place and a Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 10 AM in Baca's Funeral Chapel, 300 E. Boutz Road with Pastor Ron Brown officiating. Private Inurnment of Cremains will take place at a later date.
Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory, 527-2222 Your exclusive providers for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020