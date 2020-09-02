Gregory Blanch
Gregory ("Greg") Francesco Blanch, devoted husband to Roberta Stathis and treasured brother, uncle, teacher, and friend to many, passed away on August 27, 2020. Greg was born in New York to Ruth and Jerry Blanch, who preceded him in death. Even though Greg was an only child, he was quickly welcomed by Roberta's parents and seven siblings and their families as their son, brother, and uncle. An avid and lifelong learner, Greg received degrees from The Ohio State University (B.A. in History), University of Miami (Graduate Program in Administrative Studies), California State Polytechnic University, Pomona (M.A. in Education), and The Claremont Graduate University (Ph.D. in Education).
His studies and career spanned the United States, from North Carolina to California, and the world, from Singapore to South Africa, with substantial time in his beloved Italy. For the past 20 years, Greg and Roberta have called Las Cruces, New Mexico and New Mexico State University home. During this time, Greg was a professor in the University's School of Hotel, Restaurant & Tourism Management. He retired in 2016 with emeritus status. Greg's students fondly remember him as a trusted mentor and friend who encouraged all of his students to realize their full potential while still making everyone feel loved, welcomed, and accepted. When Greg wasn't teaching, you could find him with Roberta and their cats or passionately pursuing one of his many interests, which included writing, Italian culture and Dante studies, exercise, Porsches, and cycling. Greg was known for his virtue, quick wit, wry smile, and ability to strike up a conversation about almost any topic. He will be sorely missed, but his legacy will live on through Roberta, family, friends, and the countless students that he taught over his many years in education. A funeral mass will be held on Monday, September 14, 2020 at 10:30 am at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Cathedral. All Covid-19 protocols will be followed. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Brancati Foundation Endowed Scholarship at NMSU (https://advancing.nmsu.edu/givenow
).