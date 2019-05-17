|
Guadalupe A. Vasquez
Las Cruces - It is with deep sorrow and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother, sister and friend, GUADALUPE A. VASQUEZ, age 91 of Las Cruces on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at La Posada - Mesilla Valley Hospice. She was born December 24, 1927 in Hill, NM to Francisco and Bernardina Valadez Aguilar. Mrs. Vasquez worked as a housekeeper and was a member of the Roman Catholic Church.
Those left to mourn her passing are her four sons; Luis Antonio Vasquez (Gloria) of Las Cruces, Francisco Vasquez (Dolores) of El Paso, TX, Manuel Vasquez of Phoenix, AZ and Miguel Vasquez also of Las Cruces; two siblings, Antonio Aguilar of Dona Ana, and Gloria Aguilar of El Paso, TX. Other survivors include six grandchildren, Karla Vasquez, Luis (Beto) Vasquez, Jessica Vasquez Karr, Charles Vasquez, Victor Vasquez and Amariz Vasquez; two great-grandchildren, Chase and Tristan Karr, as well as two special friends, Sherry Hulsey and Marybeth Hulsey both of Las Cruces.
Calling hours for Mrs. Vasquez will begin at 6 PM Friday, May 17, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Shrine and Parish, 3600 Parroquia Street in Tortugas with Recitation of the Holy Rosary is scheduled for 7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM Saturday, May 18, 2019 in the same church with the Very Reverend Valentine Jankowski, Celebrant. The Rite of Committal and Interment will follow at Masonic Cemetery, 760 S. Compress Road where she will be laid to rest.
The Vasquez Family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels, 300 E. Boutz Road, Las Cruces 575-527-2222. For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on May 17, 2019