Guadalupe "Lupe" Mendes
Las Cruces - Lupe Alvarado Mendes
Our beloved Lupe, as she was fondly known by her loved ones, was born on July 6, 1950, and entered the Kingdom of Heaven on Monday, December 9, 2019, at the young age of 69, surrounded by her loved ones.
Lupe was born in El Paso, Texas, and was raised in Las Cruces, New Mexico, where she met and married the love of her life, Inez. Lupe graduated from Mayfield High School in 1968. After asking Lupe's grandchildren how they would describe their beloved grandmother, they described her as being protective, fierce, loyal, funny, witty and tough! Her family and friends described her as being the "life of the party." Lupe shared a very special and loving bond with her sisters. She was very protective of her family and friends. Throughout the years, Lupe enjoyed cooking and baking, not only for family but also for the Mayfield High School football team and NMSU baseball team when her sons, Raymundo and Jaime played. Lupe's biscochos and gorditas were second to none and were a family favorite. Anyone who knew her understood the power of her presence and the fun energy and humor that earned her the nickname of "Wildlup". Lupe had a unique talent and natural ability for party planning and decorating for all occasions. For those that knew Lupe, the shear thought of her is sure to bring about a smile or bout of laughter!
Lupe is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, Inez Moreno Mendes; two loving sons, Raymundo (Nancy) Mendes; Jaime (Kim) Mendes; her two adored grandsons, Steven and Christopher Calderazzo; and her four precious granddaughters, Stephanie, Haley, Jamie and Jordyn Mendes; seven sisters, Angie (Dan) Rosales, Emily Harris, Terry (Art) Gallegos, Belen Soto, Georgina (Jimmy) Scott, Josie (Mat) Hall, Maria De Las Nieves Mendes; three brothers, Carlos (Angie) Alvarado, Angel (Martha) Alvarado and John (Diana) Mendes, and numerous nieces, nephews and godchildren.
Lupe was preceded in death by her parents, John L. and Trinidad Mendes; brother, Thomas Mendes; nephew, Kevin Hall; and brother-in-law, Bobby Soto.
Services will be held at St. Genevieve's Roman Catholic Church, on Friday, December 20, 2019. Rosary will commence at 10:30 a.m., followed by mass at 11:00 a.m., with inurnment to follow at 12:00 p.m.
Pallbearers are her grandsons, Steven and Christopher Calderazzo; and nephews, Dan and Javier Rosales.
Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001. Please visit www.getzcares.com to sign the local online guest book.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019