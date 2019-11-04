|
|
Guadalupe "Lupe"" S. Jimenez
Las Cruces - It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, sister, grandmother, aunt and dear friend, GUADALUPE "LUPE" SANDOVAL JIMENEZ, age 79, on Monday, October 28, 2019 at La Posada Mesilla Valley Hospice surrounded by her loved ones. Born January 7, 1940 in Santa Rita. NM to Tomas and Dolores Lara Sandoval. "Lupe" as she was fondly known to family and friends was a bus driver and worked for the Las Cruces Public School in the cafeteria and was a member of the Roman Catholic Church.
Those left to mourn her passing include her daughter, Lupe S. Jimenez; two sons, Mario S. Jimenez (Leticia) and Tony S. Jimenez (Leah); a sister, Patricia Padilla (Billy) all of Las Cruces. Other survivors include six grandchildren, five great-grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Lupe was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Mario C. Jimenez in 1998; her son, Philip Jimenez in 2018; two brothers and three sisters.
Visitation for Mrs. Jimenez will begin at 6 PM Thursday, November 7, 2019 at St. Genevieve Catholic Church 100 S. Espina Street where the Prayer Vigil is scheduled for 7 PM. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM Friday, November 8, 2019 at the same church. The Rite of Committal and Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 5140 W. Picacho Avenue where she will be laid to rest alongside her beloved husband in the family plot.
Serving as casket bearers will be Anthony, Eloy, Carlos and Mario O. Jimenez III, Felicia and Mariah Jimenez, Frank Jaime and Rick Montoya.
Lupe's Family wants to express their appreciation to those who contributed to her care. A very special thank you to Sandy Baldwin for her love, support and extreme care of our mother.
The Jimenez Family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces, 527-2222. Your exclusive providers for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care". For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019