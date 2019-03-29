Services
La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home - Las Cruces
555 West Amador
Las Cruces, NM 88005
(575) 526-6891
Las Cruces - In Loving memory of Guerrero Chavez Carta. Guerrero Chavez Carta, 67, of Las Cruces, New Mexico, passed away on March 20, 2019. He was born to parents Jose Carta and Maria Carta, on April 6,1951 in Delicias, Mexico. He came to the Unites States on his own in 1971 and worked over 30 years in construction. He enjoyed going to the chile fields in Hatch, NM to pick chiles. Guerrero met Juanita Aguirre in 1980. They were married on November 13, 1981 in Las Cruces, New Mexico. Together they raised Four children: Ray Aguirre, Sonia Aguirre, Gary Carta, Jason Carta. "Guero" as he was foundly known as loved singing and dancing on a daily basis, with favorite songs like La Puerta Negra.Guerrero is survived by Loving wife of 39 years Juanita Carta, Children Ray (Casey), Sonia (Angel), Gary (Ashlee), Jason (Jaine). Sister Lucy Carta of Santa Fe, NM. Brother Doroteo Carta from Delicias, Mexico and numerous cousins, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by parents Jose and Maria Carta, sister Emila Lozano. Guerrero will be missed Dearly. "You left beautiful memories, Your love is still my guide and though we cannot see you your always at my side"

Arrangements are with La Paz-Grahams Funeral Home 555 W. Amador Las Cruces NM 88005.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Mar. 29, 2019
