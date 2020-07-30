Guillermo Rodriguez
Las Cruces - Guillermo "Willie" Rodriguez peacefully passed away July 26, 2020, at hospice in Las Cruces, New Mexico. He was born in San Miguel, New Mexico to Sabino and Estella Rodriguez on June 25, 1952. He attended Gadsden High School. He married Natalia Castillo on Oct. 30, 2013 in Las Cruces. He was a veteran of the Korean War and served in both the Army and Navy. Willie was the most hardworking, genuine, fun, loving husband, father and grandfather anyone could ask for. He was a diehard Dallas Cowboys Fan and will be truly missed. Willie is preceded in death by his father, Sabino Rodriguez and mother, Estella Misquez Rodriguez. He is survived by his wife, Natalia Castillo Rodriguez; his children, Jennifer Marie Castillo and Mark Anthony Baeza; his sister, Grace Rodriguez; mother-in-law, Rosemary "Mama Hubbard" Delacruz; his sister-in-law, Patricia Ann Castillo; his brother-in-law, Fernando "Cunnie" Salaiz, spouse, Monica Trujillo, children, Liliana Monique Salaiz, Aaliyah Rae Trujillo, Alyssa Marie Salaiz, and Nevaeh Cordova; his grandchildren, Eli Ray Anthony Bustillos, Mark Anthony Baeza Jr., Urijah Benjamin Baeza, and Elijah Lopez; and cousin, Norma Kane, spouse, Raul "Chino" Dominguez. Pallbearers will be Fernando Salaiz and Mark Anthony Baeza. A funeral is scheduled for August 7, 2020. Visitation will be at 9:30 a.m.; mass will begin at 10:00 a.m. at La Paz-Graham's Funeral Home, 555 West Amador Ave. Las Cruces, New Mexico-88005; a burial will proceed later.
