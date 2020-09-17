Guillermo Trejo Esparza
San Miguel - Guillermo Trejo Esparza, 69, of San Miguel passed away on Sunday September 13, 2020. He was born July 27, 1951 in Chihuahua, Chihuahua to Josefina Esparza Trejo, and Reyes Trejo. He married Yolanda Vasquez Trejo in 1975 in El Paso, Tx. He worked for Stahmann's Farm for 7 years and YardBirds for 12 yrs.
He is preceded in death by his mother Josefina Esparza Trejo, father Reyes Trejo, and brother Alfredo Trejo.
He is Survived by his wife Yolanda Vasquez Trejo, His sons Guillermo Alberto Trejo., Ricardo Trejo, Paul Trejo and wife Vanessa Trejo and his daughter Michelle Trejo, and fiancee Martin A Casanova, his brothers Raul Trejo, Alberto Trejo, Samuel Trejo, Luis Trejo, Ruben Trejo, Jesus Trejo, his sisters Luz Elena Lozano and Ana Maria Garcia, His grandchildren Elisa Monique Trejo, Adriana Yvette Trejo, Ricardo Trejo Jr., Larissa Elaine Trejo, Martin Lopez, Guillermo Trejo Jr., Leilani Trejo, Marcos Trejo, Nathaniel Jesus Trejo Casanova, Alex Trejo Casanova, and Nathan Cordova, his great grandchildren Bentley James Turner, and Monique's son.
Visitation and funeral service is scheduled for Tuesday September 22, 2020 at La-Paz Graham's Funeral Home 555 West Amador Las Cruces, NM 88005. Visitation will be held at 5 pm and Funeral Service will be held at 6pm. Please we do ask to keep it safe and wear your mask as it is required.
Arrangements are with La Paz-Graham Funeral Home, 555 West Amador St., Las Cruces NM, 88005. To sign the online guest book, please visit: www.LaPaz-Grahams.com