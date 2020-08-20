Guy Hocking
Las Cruces - GUY EABY HOCKING, age 79, passed into Spirit on Saturday, August 16, 2020, at his home in Las Cruces, with his wife, Theresa, the loving assistance of Mary Ryan Turley of Omaha and with Mesilla Valley Hospice providing care. He was the son of Fred Girvin and Doris Arlene Eaby Hocking, and born in Schenectady, NY. Guy grew up in Muscatine, IA and received a bachelor's and a master's degree from Iowa State University, Ames, IA.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Theresa Ryan Hocking of Las Cruces; brother, Fred Hocking (Dori) of Huntington Beach, CA; sister Anny Eaby of Alamogordo; nieces, Julie Howlett (Warren) of Loveland, CO, Sunshine Regiacorte (Nick) of Galesburg, IL; nephew, James Hocking (Claire) of Sydney, Australia; his aunt, Patricia Renn of South Thomaston, ME; step-mother Eugenia Hocking Nickerson of Muscatine, IA. His parents and brother John Hocking preceded him in death.
His military service was in 1962-1965 with the United States Army 8th Airborne Medical Battalion in Germany.
Guy worked with the Solar Energy Institute at NM State University, Las Cruces and in southern California at Rockwell on GPS satellites, McDonald Douglas on Navy missiles with testing at White Sands Missile Range, and in Houston, the International Space Station with Boeing Aerospace doing component and power systems testing. He retired in 2007, he and Theresa moved back to Las Cruces where Guy became a hospice volunteer with Mesilla Valley Hospice in Las Cruces until his stroke in 2019. He received hospice volunteer of the year award in 2010.
Since 1978 he was associated with the Church of the Movement of Spiritual Inner Awareness based in Los Angeles, CA, and attended many July conferences in Los Angeles.
Guy will be remembered for his puns, his generosity and his loving nature. He was a fix-it guy and enjoyed tinkering, welding, his weather station, keeping data logs on his 40 solar arrays, and his-plug in hybrid Chevy Volt.
What is poignant to Guy's family is that his grandfather, John Hocking died in 1918 in the "Spanish" flu epidemic and Guy died in 2020 because of the Covid-19 epidemic.
There will be no funeral service. Donations in Guy's memory may be made to Mesilla Valley Hospice Foundation, 299 Montana, Las Cruces, NM 88005 or the John-Roger Legacy Fund, MSIA, 3500 West Adams Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90018-1822
