Gwendolyn "Gwen" Berlemann
Las Cruces - Gwendolyn (Gwen) Berlemann, age 82
On January 3, 2020 I lost my love of almost 42 years at the age of 82. Gwen Berlemann was born December 9, 1937 in Las Cruces, New Mexico. Her parents were Merle and Carl Needham. She attended Fairacres elementary school, and Court junior high. She went to night school and received her high school diploma from Mayfield high. In 1953 she married LT Williams and they had two children. One of her children had special needs but at that time there were no programs in Las Cruces for special needs children. Gwen was instrumental with some other people in getting several programs started for special needs children and these programs eventually were absorbed into TRESCO. During this time Gwen was a stay-at-home mom and enjoyed camping and waterskiing at Elephant Butte Lake. After divorcing in 1976, she went to work for El Paso electric company and retired from there in 1995.
She later married Richard Berlemann and they enjoyed camping and bowling together for many years. She especially enjoyed the several cruises that they were able to take. Her favorite was to Alaska and down the inner passage. During these trips she sharpened her photographic skills. In later years they moved back to the farm were Gwen grew up, where they raised pecans. They were members of the Las Cruces Church of Christ since it's origin in 2009.
Her loving smile and pleasant personality will be missed.
She is survived by her husband Richard of the family home, son Dale Williams of Las Cruces, New Mexico, daughter Brenda Williams of Aurora, Colorado, step sons Richard Berlemann (Valerie) of Rio Rico, Arizona and Randolph Berlemann(Stephanie) of Scotts Valley, California, brother Kenneth Needham(Jennie Lou) of Las Cruces, NM and sister Lou Ann Youngblood(Robert) of El Paso Texas. Also grandchildren Alexa Best (Gavin) and Wyatt Berlemann.
She was preceded in death by her parents and older brother, Stanton Needham.
There will be a graveside service at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens Cemetery on January 13 at 1:30 PM.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the of Las Cruces, 1155 S. Telshor Suite 202, Las Cruces, NM 88011 or Las Cruces Church of Christ, 2025 N. Valley Dr., Las Cruces, NM 88007.
Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, corner of Solano and Bowman Ave. To sign our local online guestbook please log onto www.GetzCares.com.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020