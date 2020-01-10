Services
Getz Funeral Home
1410 E. BOWMAN AVE.
Las Cruces, NM 88001-3001
(575) 526-2419
Resources
More Obituaries for Gwendolyn Berlemann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gwendolyn "Gwen" Berlemann

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gwendolyn "Gwen" Berlemann Obituary
Gwendolyn "Gwen" Berlemann

Las Cruces - Gwendolyn (Gwen) Berlemann, age 82

On January 3, 2020 I lost my love of almost 42 years at the age of 82. Gwen Berlemann was born December 9, 1937 in Las Cruces, New Mexico. Her parents were Merle and Carl Needham. She attended Fairacres elementary school, and Court junior high. She went to night school and received her high school diploma from Mayfield high. In 1953 she married LT Williams and they had two children. One of her children had special needs but at that time there were no programs in Las Cruces for special needs children. Gwen was instrumental with some other people in getting several programs started for special needs children and these programs eventually were absorbed into TRESCO. During this time Gwen was a stay-at-home mom and enjoyed camping and waterskiing at Elephant Butte Lake. After divorcing in 1976, she went to work for El Paso electric company and retired from there in 1995.

She later married Richard Berlemann and they enjoyed camping and bowling together for many years. She especially enjoyed the several cruises that they were able to take. Her favorite was to Alaska and down the inner passage. During these trips she sharpened her photographic skills. In later years they moved back to the farm were Gwen grew up, where they raised pecans. They were members of the Las Cruces Church of Christ since it's origin in 2009.

Her loving smile and pleasant personality will be missed.

She is survived by her husband Richard of the family home, son Dale Williams of Las Cruces, New Mexico, daughter Brenda Williams of Aurora, Colorado, step sons Richard Berlemann (Valerie) of Rio Rico, Arizona and Randolph Berlemann(Stephanie) of Scotts Valley, California, brother Kenneth Needham(Jennie Lou) of Las Cruces, NM and sister Lou Ann Youngblood(Robert) of El Paso Texas. Also grandchildren Alexa Best (Gavin) and Wyatt Berlemann.

She was preceded in death by her parents and older brother, Stanton Needham.

There will be a graveside service at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens Cemetery on January 13 at 1:30 PM.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the of Las Cruces, 1155 S. Telshor Suite 202, Las Cruces, NM 88011 or Las Cruces Church of Christ, 2025 N. Valley Dr., Las Cruces, NM 88007.

Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, corner of Solano and Bowman Ave. To sign our local online guestbook please log onto www.GetzCares.com.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gwendolyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -