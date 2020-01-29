|
Gwendolyn Dinwiddie
Las Cruces - DINWIDDIE, Gwendolyn (Gwen) Ruth passed away peacefully on January 21, 2020, in Las Cruces, NM with her beloved family by her side. Born to Clarence and Ruth Gordon on November 13, 1938, in Silver City, NM, Gwen spent her childhood and much of her adult life in the Gila area. She had fond memories of her youth, particularly of her family playing music and dancing in the evenings with neighbors and friends. Gwen graduated from Western High School in 1957 and, shortly thereafter, married her high school sweetheart, Richard Dinwiddie. Gwen worked cheerfully and tirelessly in the family home, raising three children with home-cooked meals and abundant laughter while simultaneously attending Western New Mexico University (WNMU).
After obtaining her degree in Elementary Education, Gwen taught for several decades at Jose Barrios Elementary, Stout Middle School, and Cliff Schools. Her children remember their mom conspiring with colleagues to create joyful lessons, grading papers late into the night, and bringing home an odd array of small creatures - lizards, birds, and even small squirrels, apparently not well-suited to a classroom environment. In the last decade of her career, Gwen's love of dance (and relentless repetition!) propelled her Cliff Cheerleaders to many state awards. In the final years of her career, she reveled in her role as a Silver High School counselor, bolstering many a teen (and parent) through adolescent trials and triumphs. Gwen loved being an educator. It gave her life purpose -- and more than a few entertaining stories!
During her retirement years in Las Cruces, NM, Gwen continued dancing with community groups and performing at state competitions. She enjoyed time in the mountains, beautiful flowers, watching action movies, and ALL children - her children, her grandchildren, her great-grandchildren, and everyone else's children! Gwen loved all people and brought this love and acceptance to everyone she met. She will be remembered most for this.
Gwendolyn Ruth Dinwiddie is survived by her brother, Clarence Gordon, Jr. (Sue) of Springtown, TX and his son, Billy (Christine) Gordon of Silver City, NM, grand-nephew Chad Gordon, grand-niece Nicole (Michael) Mora and great-grand niece, Oakley Mora. Gwen is also survived by her three children, Dana (Bill) Myers of Denver, CO; Rick Dinwiddie of Cliff, NM; and Trina Hartshorne of Las Cruces, NM, and four grandchildren, Randi (Nick) Gorski and McKenzie (Josh) Wichman of Chicago, IL, Bree Anna Dinwiddie of Las Cruces, NM, and Taylor Hartshorne of Las Cruces, NM, and three great-grandchildren, Aaliyah and Olivia Herrera of Las Cruces, NM, and Nathaniel Gorski of Chicago, IL. She is preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Ruth Gordon, and her niece, Lana Gutierrez (Tim), formerly of Cliff, NM.
Family and friends are invited to celebrate Gwen's life at her family home (4722 Rio Bravo Court, Las Cruces, NM, 88007) from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 1. Reverend David Goble of Cliff, NM will preside as we share prayers, stories, and fellowship. Beverages and light fare will be provided. Out-of-town guests are encouraged to contact the family at 575.644.3768 for guidance or inquiries. Special thanks to the outstanding professionals at Memorial Medical Center of Las Cruces for their dedicated care and gracious vigil over Gwen and her family.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Jan. 29 to Jan. 31, 2020