H Vince Thomas
On April 22, 2020, Vince took his last breath as his precious heart stopped beating. He was born in Clarksdale, Mississippi on November 30, 1944. He leaves a huge hole in our hearts. Left to mourn him are his wife, Donnavee, son Jonathan, cousin, Dana Evans and nephews, Billy, Danny, and Grant. Two sisters-in-law, Beverley LeBlanc and Jorjean Moreno and brother-in-law, Mario Moreno as well as a large number of spiritual brothers and sisters. A memorial on Zoom will be held, Saturday, May 16,2020 at 3 pm.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from May 10 to May 12, 2020