Harold Arthur Uttley Jr.
Las Cruces - Col. (Ret.) Harold (Hal) Arthur Uttley, Jr, 86, passed away on November 28,2020, after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Hal was born on July 31, 1934, in New Bedford, Massachusetts to Harold Arthur and Albina Piché Uttley. He attended the New Hampton Preparatory School in New Hampshire for high school and during the summers, helped run the family ice cream business in New Bedford. Following his graduation from New Hampton, he attended Lafayette College in Pennsylvania. Then in 1954, he made the decision to transfer to New Mexico A&M (now New Mexico State University) and accept a co-op position at White Sands Missile Range. Hal considered moving to New Mexico to be one of the best decisions of his life.
After moving to Las Cruces, Hal became active at NMSU and within the Las Cruces community. He could be recognized working at the Jay Druxman clothing store, running the city swimming pools where he was a lifeguard and swim teacher at the old Laabs Pool on Picacho, or driving around campus in his MG convertible. At NMSU, he was an active member of the Tau Kappa Epsilon Fraternity and through the Greek System, he met his future wife, Molly Williams, who was a member of the Zeta Tau Alpha Sorority. He was a friend to most everyone he met and in 1958 was selected NMSU's "Most Popular Boy on Campus." In 1960, Hal graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Education and started teaching English at Las Cruces High School. Hal and Molly were married on August 10, 1963 and began their life together as husband and wife. Hal left teaching in 1966 for a full-time career with the New Mexico Army National Guard where he served his state and country for 30 years and retired as a Colonel in 1991.
Hal loved being around people, loved laughter and enjoyed life. He found pleasure in gardening, growing beautiful orchids and taking great pride in his manicured lawn on Phillips Drive. He was patriotic and displayed his flag proudly at the family home. Hal was an avid dog lover, and from Great Danes to dachshunds, always had a dog in his life. He was an optimist and always tried to see the best in others. His friendships with his fraternity brothers continued well after college and he remained active within the TKE alumni association throughout his life. Hal enjoyed cheering on the Aggies and loved attending volleyball, football and basketball games.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Harold Arthur and Albina Piché Uttley and his wife of forty-six years, Molly Williams Uttley. He is survived by his one son Dr. Scott A. Uttley, his wife Trina and their two children Evie and Ross of St. Paul, Minnesota; and one daughter Heather Kingery and her husband Michael of Las Cruces. Some will remember Hal as a teacher, a leader, a Colonel, a neighbor, a friend, a TKE or an Aggie. As his family, we will always remember him for his laughter, positive outlook on life, willingness to lend a helping hand, and above all else, a loving and caring husband, dad, father-in-law and grandpa who will forever be missed.
The family would like to express their thanks to Home Instead who allowed Hal to remain in the comfort of his home for several years; Hacienda at Grace Village for their kindness over the past year; and Kindred Hospice for their compassion and care in his final days.
Duet to Covid 19, services will be held in accordance with the guidelines for places of worship set forth by the state of New Mexico and face masks will be required. Services will be held on December 2, 2020 at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 225 W. Griggs Ave. A visitation will be held from 1:30-2:30pm with the funeral service immediately following the visitation. The funeral service will also be live streamed via Getz Funeral Home. A private interment with the immediate family will follow the services. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the local Alzheimer's Association
P.O. Box 21400 Albuquerque, NM 87154. Donations should be made in honor of Harold Uttley and please specify Las Cruces General Donation to support the local chapter.
