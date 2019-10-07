Services
La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home - Las Cruces
555 West Amador
Las Cruces, NM 88005
(575) 526-6891
Memorial service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Shrine and Parish.
3600 Paroquia St.
Las Cruces, NM
Harold Bryan Wagner


1963 - 2019
Harold Bryan Wagner Obituary
Harold Bryan Wagner

Las Cruces - Harold Bryan Wagner, 56, of Las Cruces, NM, passed away on September 23, 2019 in Las Cruces, NM.

HB was born on February 22, 1963 to Edward and Nancy Wagner in Denver, CO. He attended Alamogordo High School where he exceeded in academics, shop and football. HB worked for Foxworth - Galbraith with hard work and dedication he ascended to the position of General Manager while working for Foxworth - Galbraith for over 25 years positive influence for those he worked with. He was also a huge significant part of the DRK Youth Hunt Club, helping make an impact as a mentor for many young people.

HB is preceded in death by his mother, Nancy Lynn Lashway and his father Edward Earl Wagner.

HB is survived by his son, Cody Wagner, his daughter TaylaRae Wagner, and his brother Scott Wagner as well as two grandchildren, Brilynn Wagner and Ty Torres.

A Memorial is scheduled for October 11, 2019 at 1:00pm at Our Lady of Guadalupe Shrine and Parish. (3600 Paroquia St. Las Cruces, NM)

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Mesilla Valley Hospice in Harold Wagner's name. Arrangements are with La Paz-Graham's Funeral Home. To send condolences go to www.lapaz-grahams.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Oct. 7, 2019
