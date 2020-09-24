Dr. Harold E. Alexander
My dad passed away on September 18, 2020 at the age of 97, at home in hospice care. He fought bravely to the very end, and was surrounded by family and caretakers in his final days. He was born in El Paso, Texas in 1922 and grew up there until he graduated from Texas College of Mines and Metallurgy in 1943. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1944-46 in the South Pacific. After the war ended, he attended U.T. Austin to complete his PhD in chemistry. He worked at DuPont Chemical Company for a couple of years and then taught chemistry at Lamar University in Beaumont, TX. He moved back to El Paso for good in 1955 to teach at Texas Western College (now UTEP) from 1955 until he retired in 1987 as professor emeritus in chemistry. He was married to his wife Betty for 58 years, until she passed away in 2006. He was also preceded in death by his sons Byron (1996) and David (2013). He is survived by myself (Harold, Jr. or Hal), his granddaughter Allyson (Appleton, WI), his grandson Kevin (Tigard, OR), his great-granddaughters Alexa and Ella (Appleton, WI), and numerous nieces and nephews. He is also survived by two daugthers-in-law, Dr. Paula Tower Alexander (Tigard, OR) and Marcia Alexander (Las Cruces, NM). He will be greatly missed by all of us. A private memorial service was held on Monday, September 21, 2020. He wished to be cremated and his ashes will be laid to rest with his wife Betty's in the columbarium at Western Hills United Methodist Church. Martin Funeral Home on Resler Drive in El Paso, TX is handling his cremation. "A life well lived is a life well remembered." In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in honor of my dad, Dr. Harold E. Alexander, to your favorite charity
.